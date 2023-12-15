Doja Cat recently joined Ebro Darden for an exclusive interview, discussing her latest album, Scarlet. The conversation delves into the artist’s complex relationship with fame, her desire for privacy, and the challenges of navigating the spotlight. A key point for Doja Cat is addressing the notion that she hates her fans.

“One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans,’ Not once,” Doja Cat says. “But it’s a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans. I never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.

“It’s definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I’m fine with that. I don’t need to have to explain my sense of humour or explain comedy to anyone. If people don’t see the joke, then they just don’t see the joke. It’s not my responsibility to have them understand.”



Doja Cat also stated that she is too “fucking famous,” stating, “I’m doing what I can slowly but surely to separate myself from this narrative or whatever this world is that I built. I’m fine tuning it and tailoring it to what I want out of it.

“I feel like it doesn’t matter what you say, it doesn’t matter what some people know. I don’t need to explain myself, I don’t. I don’t need to prove myself to a bunch of people who are just going to project no matter what I say too. There’s people who are incredibly dogmatic. It doesn’t matter what the fuck you do, what you say make, they’re always going to stand by, that person’s evil. Or, that person’s this or that person’s that.”