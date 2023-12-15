Keke Palmer, the multifaceted entertainer, showcases the strength and independence of women in her latest music video for “Assets” from the Big Boss (Deluxe) album.

Directed by Edgar Esteves, the seven-minute visual unfolds in a vibrant beauty salon and bank, symbolizing Palmer’s versatility. The video explores themes of female empowerment and independence, as the artist embodies various comical characters. The lyrics echo a desire for acknowledgment, emphasizing that hard work should be seen as an asset, not an intimidation factor. Keke Palmer, also a businesswoman and founder of KeyTV, takes a moment in the video to champion women entrepreneurs, shedding light on the disparities they face. The “Assets” video is a powerful representation of Palmer’s commitment to delivering a message of strength, resilience, and recognition for women in all walks of life.