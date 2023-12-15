Move over Eddie Murphy now that Pete Davison and Keke Palmer are teaming up with the comedy icon for The Pickup, a new feature comedy for Amazon MGM.

Tim Story (Barbershop) will direct and produce the three stars through his banner The Story Company, according to Amazon. Murphy, who’s no stranger to producing will share duties with Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions.

Executive producing are The Story Company’s Vicky Mara Story, Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, John Fox and Jeremy Stein, and co-screenwriter Kevin Burrows, Ross Fanger and co-screenwriter Matt Milder.

Advertisement

Amazon didn’t let too much go about the film’s premise other than saying it is a “heist comedy.”

As previously reported Murphy is tremendously busy after the recent announcement he is reprising his iconic role of Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Murphy is hopping between both major studios with his current film on Amazon, this one a Christmas fantasy comedy, Candy Cane Lane. Check this, the holiday film is the most-watched Amazon MGM Studios-produced movie debut ever in the country. WOW … And was one of Prime Video’s top 10 ever worldwide releases. Go, Eddy!