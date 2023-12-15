In a festive gesture for the holidays, Lil Baby has treated his fans to new music with the official release of two tracks, “350” and “Crazy.”

Demonstrating his versatile artistry, the Atlanta native showcases different facets of himself in these songs. “350” delves into reflection, with Lil Baby narrating painful experiences of betrayal over an 808-heavy beat. Meanwhile, “Crazy” highlights the QC megastar’s storytelling prowess, as he weaves authentic narratives with his signature harmonic flow over a hypnotic arpeggiated piano-driven beat. The release follows Lil Baby’s recent Instagram post, giving fans a glimpse into his studio sessions. The rapper started 2023 on a high note, making his Saturday Night Live (SNL) musical guest debut in January and embarking on a successful 25-stop “It’s Only Us” national tour. The year concludes with a sold-out Lil Baby and Friends birthday concert in Atlanta on December 27th, capping off a remarkable year for the artist.