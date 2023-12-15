Young Ash has connected with BlockworkTV for the “B.B.E. Freestyle (Big Bronx Energy).” On the freestyle, Ash shows why she is one of the hottest out the Bronx, letting off elite bars. Seriously, peep the CVV one. It’s crazy.

Young Ash is a dance hall, rap, R&B, and trap-style hybrid, making her music equipped for any occasion. Evident of her talent is her partnership with Nike Mexico and delivering a single for FIFA20, converging her Spanish roots with the worlds of music, sports, and video games.

You can tap into the new freestyle below.

Advertisement