Keke Palmer’s ex, Darius Jackson, has accused the singer and actress of domestic violence. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline revealed Palmer physically assaulted him on various occasions, which included punching him in the face at a birthday party.

Jackson also stated he was called insults like “punk” and “bitch,” while Palmer sent messages apologizing for the abuse. “I’m sorry for hitting you,” the message read. “I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that.”

Earlier this month, Keke Palmer delivered a new post on Instagram, holding her toddler and detailing the current state of her life, which she says is “unraveling at the seams.”

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a dolce gabana coat because Sharon didn’t raise no b****,” Palmer wrote.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s domestic violence case is on hold for now. According to court docs, the two asked to hold off the start of court to resolve their issues through mediation.

Complex notes the court filing asks for “the parties time to attend mediation. The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO be continued to a mutually agreeable date.” The constraints of the restraining order will remain in effect.

Before this update, PEOPLE reported Palmer had been granted temporary sole physical and legal custody. According to PEOPLE, Palmer had desired an amicable split.

“She gave him a lot of chances to do the right thing,” a source detailed. “Keke tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody]. She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby. She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”

Keke Palmer has filed for permanent full custody of her 8-month-old son with Darius Jackson, Leodis. Additionally, Palmer has agreed to pay “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth” but asks each person to care for their attorneys.

The court can “make orders” for child support and “issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.”

According to PageSix, Palmer denied the option of joint custody and also filed a restraining order against Jackson. The order cites physical and emotional abuse. The documents also state “many instances of physical violence,” claiming Jackson has destroyed personal property, tossed Palmer’s items into the street, and tossed her car keys to prevent her from leaving.

Jackson is also accused of hitting Palmer in front of their son, threatening suicide if she left him, harassment, and “other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer and Jackson officially split last month, but Palmer states she has security footage as recent as Nov. 5 showing Jackson trespassing at her home. Jackson is stated to have “threatened [her], then physically attacked [her] — lunging for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone when [she] told him [she] was going to call the police.”

Palmer stated the relationship officially wrapped in early October due to “physical and emotional abuse inflicted on [her] by [him] throughout [their] relationship.”

“It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse,” Palmer wrote. “Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence.”

Palmer stated her leaving Jackson has escalated the attacks, citing his actions as “more unhinged, volatile and dangerous.”

Keke Palmer also released images from her security camera showing Jackson engaged in attacking her.

CANDID CAMERA 📸 | Photos from Keke Palmer's security camera footage showing Darius Jackson's abuse surface after being submitted as part of restraining order petition. pic.twitter.com/TQILOB1lqT — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) November 10, 2023

Following the developments, Jackson tweeted an image with his son, captioning: “I love you, son. See you soon.”