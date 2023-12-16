In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Jalen Brunson achieved a career-high 50 points, leading the New York team to victory against Phoenix.

Notably, Brunson’s exceptional performance included a perfect 9-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, making him the first player in the 3-point era (since 1979-80) to achieve 50+ points while shooting 100% from 3 on 8+ attempts. Adding to his impressive stats, Brunson contributed nine assists, six rebounds, and a career-high five steals. This feat placed him in elite company, joining the ranks of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Rick Barry as the only players in history with 50+ points, 9+ assists, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ steals in a single game.

Furthermore, Brunson became the third player in NBA history to shoot 9-of-9 or better from 3, sharing this distinction with Ben Gordon and former Knick Latrell Sprewell. The victory showcased the collective effort of the New York team, with Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combining for 44 points to secure a memorable win.

