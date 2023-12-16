Metro Boomin Receives Key to the City of St. Louis & Hosts the ‘Leslie Joanne Soirée’ For Single Moms With Performance By Brandy

Yesterday, St. Louis native and acclaimed producer Metro Boomin was bestowed with one of the city’s highest honors, the Key to the City, by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. This recognition celebrated Metro Boomin’s outstanding contributions, particularly for his years of commitment to supporting single mothers and families.

Following the presentation of the Key to the City, Mayor Jones declared December 14th as Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne Day in St. Louis, a proclamation that was not only a public acknowledgment but also a heartfelt dedication to Metro Boomin’s late mother, Leslie Joanne.

In a surprise move, another proclamation was made, designating December 14th as Leslie Joanne Single Mothers and Caregivers Appreciation Day in honor of Metro Boomin’s mother. The artist shared this special moment with his four siblings: Leah, Landon, Lauren, and Logan, who joined him in commemorating their beloved mother.

Later in the day, the city witnessed the grand “Leslie Joanne Soirée,” a thoughtful initiative orchestrated by Metro Boomin and Boominati in collaboration with Rung for Women and presenting sponsor Amazon Access. Rung for Women is an organization dedicated to supporting women on their journey toward sustained independence through career coaching, skills training, and coordinated resources at no cost.

This year marked the reimagining of the annual ‘Single Moms are Superheroes’ holiday event, now transformed into the “Leslie Joanne Soirée” for its 7th year in St. Louis. The event saw the participation of 250 single mothers who shared heartfelt stories of strength and resilience on stage.

Notable attendees included Senator Brian Williams, Police Chief Ryan Tracy, Mayor Tashaura Jones, and Ali Hogan, the owner of Rung for Women. Also present were Chris Zimmerman, owner of the Blues Hockey Team, and Houston Commissioner Rob Ellis, all expressing their support for Metro Boomin’s philanthropic endeavors.

The evening featured a surprise performance by the iconic artist Brandy, who delivered a memorable set of her best hits, including “Baby,” “Sittin’ Up In My Room,” and “I Wanna Be Down.” The attendees were treated to a night of celebration and empowerment, receiving commemorative “Leslie Joanne Foundation” pins and leaving with totes containing gifts from Amazon and bags from Telfar.

Sponsors for the event included Amazon Access, SALXCO, YCFU, Live Nation, Republic Records, and Boominati, contributing to the success of the “Leslie Joanne Soirée” and Metro Boomin’s continued commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of single mothers and caregivers.