Offset is currently the target of the Internet’s wrath over alleged mistreatment of Cardi B. But for his birthday, he appears completely unbothered. Hitting Instagram, Offset dropped off a collection of pictures dripped in Balenciaga. “Blessed to see another year,” he wrote.

According to TMZ, while Cardi B was at home ranging on IG Live, Offset was partying until 5 am at Coco Miami and Playa. Plenty of women were around for the night, including a sprinter who escorted ladies around the citiy. Joining Offset in the streets were Southside, Justin Combs, Ari Fletcher, and Miami HEAT players Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Thomas Bryant.