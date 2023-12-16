Rick Ross Says He Will Climb Mount Kilimanjaro in 2024

Rick Ross can do everything. Rozay reavealed one of his goals for 2024 is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Wild right?

Hitting his Instagram Story, Rozay revealed that he will be locked in with his trainer to get the job done in early 2024.

“I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro,” Ross said. “It’s official. Early 2024 it’s going down. Best shape of our lives. Promise I won’t fall out on you muthafuckas. Promise.”

You can hear Ross talk about it below.