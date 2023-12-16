In a dazzling display of skill and showmanship, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul secured his eighth professional win with a viral first-round knockout against three-time Golden Gloves winner Andre August. The highly anticipated event presented by CELSIUS Live Fit. Essential Energy featured a special championship bout in which Franchon “The Heavy Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn claimed victory by unanimous decision over MVP’s Shadasia “The Sweet Terminator” Green, becoming the new WBC Super Middleweight World Champion and WBA Interim Champion.

Paul, known for his entertaining entrances, surprised the crowd by walking out with Team USA Boxing stars Morelle McCane and Joshua Edwards, dancing to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Once in the ring, Paul showcased exceptional boxing prowess, delivering a calculated and powerful performance that resulted in a knockout in under three minutes.

The event marked a record-breaking night, with Paul achieving the highest recorded gate for a boxing event in Orlando’s history, surpassing the previous record set by Miguel Cotto in 2013. Additionally, Paul maintained his trend of setting records in every arena he’s fought in throughout his nine-fight professional career. This victory highlights Paul’s impressive journey, solidifying his status as a boxing sensation. The raucous sold-out crowd, including notable figures like Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswany, celebrated the electrifying night, setting the stage for Most Valuable Prospects V in Orlando on Friday, February 2nd.

Advertisement

It cannot be denied, that was fucking beautiful from Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/oTedUfsBHP — FoxTheG (@FoxTownley) December 16, 2023

He hit the snooze button



Ringside angle of the @jakepaul brutal first round knockout.



Did he silence the haters? 🥊#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/zMTXyDt15a — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023