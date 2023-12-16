This NFL season will be the last run for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Currently playing for the Detroit Lions, Bridgewater revealed to the Detroit Free Press this would be his last season.

Bridgewater is currently backing up Jared Godd, which is a role he is currently enjoying.

“Whatever was meant for me, it played out the exact way it was meant,” Bridgewater said. “And I’m still with that mindset every day, and I’m just really appreciative that I’m in Year 10. I tell everyone this is my last year, so I’m in my final year and I’m just enjoying it all, man.”

Bridgewater was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, playing for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins.

“When I got hurt, I realized that I’m only a football player for three hours on a Sunday afternoon,” Bridgewater said. “Outside of that, I’m Theodore Bridgewater, so it just put everything into perspective, and it really helped me not even have to think about not being a starter [anymore]. It’s like, ‘Man, I still got purpose.’ And my purpose is bigger than the game of football. Football is just a platform that I have.”