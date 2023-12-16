Michael B. Jordan was racing another car before he crashed his Ferrari earlier this month. KTLA 5 has new footage from the accident, showing Jordan driving down Sunset Boulevard before hitting a parked car.

Jordan’s blue Ferrari 812 Superfast was racing a red Ferrari, ultimately fishtailing and hitting a Kia SUV.

According to TMZ, the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the accident scene but did not find any signs of the Creed star being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Officers did not execute a sobriety test.

Michael B. Jordan didn’t explain the accident; the only damage was to the two cars. Michael B. Jordan and his team has also not issued a statement.