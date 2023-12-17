KeKe Palmer has found herself entangled in a bitter legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Last month, Palmer was granted sole custody of their 10-month-old son, Leo, along with a restraining order against Jackson, following allegations of assault.

However, the drama has taken a new twist as Darius Jackson has now accused KeKe Palmer of being the aggressor in their tumultuous relationship. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal Jackson’s claims of physical abuse against the actress and his demand for the dismissal of the restraining order.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles on Friday, outline several alleged incidents to support Jackson’s accusations of abuse. According to Jackson, KeKe Palmer, whose real name is Lauren, has been the aggressor for a significant portion of their relationship.

Advertisement

One incident mentioned in the filing occurred on August 20, 2021, where Jackson claims Palmer punched him in the face during a birthday party. Jackson also accused Palmer of grabbing his arms, punching him, and bombarding him with over 200 phone calls.

Another alleged incident took place on October 24, 2021, where Jackson claims Palmer violently gripped his arm to prevent him from leaving her house. On November 17, 2021, after Jackson declined to spend the night with her, Palmer reportedly called him over 200 times and sent over 50 emails.

The filing further details instances where Jackson claims Palmer physically attacked him, leaving marks on his body. Allegations include being punched and attacked by choking and hitting. Additionally, Jackson accuses Palmer of berating him with derogatory names such as a ‘b—-,’ a ‘punk a–,’ and a ‘loser.’

These recent accusations come after Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson, citing domestic violence and providing security footage screenshots as evidence. The footage captured moments of physical aggression from Jackson towards Palmer.

Thoughts?