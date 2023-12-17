Yesterday, the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation and Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma hosted the Golden Ticket Family Holiday Event, the final stop of the multi-city Holiday Initiative. The foundation’s multi-city essential goods distribution initiative began in Flint, Michigan earlier this month, with direct to home deliveries by trucks to families including home goods, toys, 250 cases of PATHWATER, as well as a Golden Ticket shopping spree event for 15 single mothers.

The Golden Ticket event delivered over 20,000 essential goods to families in need in Flint and DC, as part of Kyle’s ongoing efforts to give back to those less fortunate this holiday season. The D.C. drive gave the children and their families a chance to enjoy the holiday cheer with festive decorations, hot chocolate, and a special appearance from Santa Claus. In addition to the giveback, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington D.C. awarded Kyle with a Mayoral Proclamation to thank him for his tremendous donation. The proclamation is an incredible honor that highlights Kyle Kuzma and his foundation’s continuous displays of generosity for his community and those in need.

The event, which was in partnership with Good Projects and Hearts of Empowerment, brought over 600 families to the King Greenleaf Rec Center to enjoy the day of festivities along with notable attendees, including Councilmember Charles Allen and Mayor Muriel Bowser. This event marks another milestone for the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation’s ongoing giveback efforts. The Kuzma Family Foundation recently worked with R.I.S.E and I.G.N.I.T.E. earlier this month to bring incarcerated single mothers the chance to enjoy Christmas with their families from within the jail. The event was a huge success with a mother being reunited for the first time with her baby and Kyle passing out toys and gifts to the mothers and their kids.

Photo Credits: { Mike / @themikeec }