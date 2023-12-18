6ix9ine’s Ex States the Rapper and DJ Akademiks Have Been in a Longtime Sexual Relationship

6ix9ine is catching it from all fronts. The rapper is currently getting his assets auctioned, was assaulted by his current girlfriend, and now his ex-girlfriend states he is in a longtime sexual relationship with DJ Akademiks.

Hitting Instagram, 6ix9ine’s ex, Jade, wrote that Ak and the rapper have been “f*cking for a very long time.” In a second message, she wrote, “Don’t make me post this video with me playing with ya ass.”

Over the weekend, Yailin La Más Viral, the girlfriend of Tekashi 6ix9ine, was arrested after she assaulted and threatened the controversial rapper in videos. TMZ notes the incident happened on Dec. 14 and authorities responded after the woman hitting the rapper and his Bently with a 2×4.

6ix9ine accused the woman of kicking her side view mirror on the Bentley and also breaking the windshield. The woman also pulled out his hair before he was taken away in handcuffs. The woman was arrested for aggravated battery, witness tampering, and felony criminal mischief.

6IX9INE’s girlfriend gets physical with him and damages his car 👀 pic.twitter.com/6izFqW4cvf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2023