As reported on Blavity, Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Panther) is stepping into the big chair for his directorial debut in Netflix’s Th Kitchen. Actually he shared director duties with Kibwe Tavares (Jonah) and co-penned the script alongside Joe Murtagh (Gangs of London).

Don’t let the title throw you for a loop as the synopsis reads, “In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them.”

The Kitchen stars Top Boy alum Kane Robinson, Jedaiah Bannerman, Ian Wright, Hope Ikpoku Jr, Cristale, BackRoad Gee, Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo.

As exclusively reported by Shadow and Act the Get Out star said, “This story is set in an oppressed world but it’s about the people who live there and their resilient inner life. No matter how much the class system dims and dehumanizes, with this film the light of our togetherness, community and humanity shines through.”

Co-Director Tavares added, “I’m very excited for audiences to see The Kitchen. Having grown up in London, the film really is a love letter to the city. It meant a lot to have Netflix’s support in making The Kitchen. It’s been such a journey from script to screen and I really wanted to make something fresh, thoughtful, and cinematic and I am so proud of the final film.”

The film debuts January 19 on Netflix and includes features music from Labrinth and Alex Baranowski.