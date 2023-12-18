Ice Spice’s Producer RiotUSA Says They Are Working on Her Debut Album for 2024

Ice Spice had a crazy 2023, and it could just be the beginning. In an interview with Billboard, her go-to producer, RiotUSA, revealed more is on the way. What is more? Ice Spice’s debut album.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” said RiotUSA. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

Ice Spice Producer @riotusa_: ‘We’re Working on Her Debut Album as We Speak’ https://t.co/yE4NCDHwKw — billboard (@billboard) December 16, 2023

Ice Spice is officially a Grammy-nominated artist. The list of nominations was announced last month, with Ice Spice’s biggest nom in the category of Best New Artist.

Additional nominations for the “Munch” rapper were Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Barbie World,” and her collaboration with Taylor Swift, “Karma,” for Best Pop Duo or Group.

Hitting Instagram, Ice Spice shared the list of noms, writing “grATEful ^.^.”