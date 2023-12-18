Marvel Studios have dropped Jonathan Majors following being found guilty of assault and harassment. Marvel’s Cinematic Universe’s most recent phase was built around the star Kang the Conqueror character, which was a star in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, both seasons of Loki, and was set to be the main character of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was set to drop on May 1, 2026.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms Majors’ ousting. A new draft for the new Marvel film will be created with the decision. Previously, The Lede Company and his managers at Entertainment 360 dropped the actor.

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment by a New York jury.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-person jury concluded of four hours of deliberation across three days. The verdict was read to the court as Majors sat with his girlfriend Meagan Good, his attorneys, and family members.

Majors was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Majors will now face sentencing on Feb. 6.

Previously, Jonathan Majors admitted in text messages to having once been abusive to his accuser and ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The reveal of an incident six months before his arrest in March 2023 was made in court on Friday.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors said in a text in September 2022. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

The message also read, “It’s just fake.” She also wrote, “I will tell the doctor i bumped my head.” Jabbari cried as she read the message in court.

The full message was read by Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway: “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”

The messages have been categorized as “Molineux evidence,” accoridng to PEOPLE, meaning that it could “provide necessary background information or explanation” to the charged acts.

In other messages, Major wrote, “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home. I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

The opening statements of Jonathan Majors‘ assault case were delivered on Monday (Dec. 4). The prosecutor would reveal details of the alleged incidents that led to law enforcement being called.

The prosecutor, Michael Perez, revealed the March 25 incident was not between two strangers. Instead, he detailed that Majors and his girlfriend Grace Jabbari were in a “serious relationship” of two years and once discussed marriage and kids.

The night was stated to have gone left inside a private car when a woman named Cleopatra texted Majors, “Wish I was kissing you right now.” Jabbari grabbed the phone, leading to a struggle between the two. Majors is stated to have tried to pry her finger off the phone, causing bruising, swelling, and pain. Opposing the story is Majors’s defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, who stated Jabbari did the assault, resulting in rips to the actor’s coat.

According to Variety, Chaudhry stated Jabbari would go to a club with strangers after the event, while Majors checked into a hotel and sent a text ending the relationship. Jabbari returned to the apartment and called Majors 32 times, then took two sleeping pills. Majors went to the apartment the following morning, found Jabbari on the closet floor, and then called the police out of concern. Jabbari reportedly threatened suicide in the texts.

The trial is expected to last two weeks and have testimony from Jabbari and potentially the private car driver.