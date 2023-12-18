Kanye West and Will Smith Pose Together on First Class Flight From Dubai

Kanye West and Will Smith Pose Together on First Class Flight From Dubai

Kanye West was on a first class flight from Dubai to Los Angeles over the weekend and guess who he ran into? Will Smith. The two A-list supertars were on the way back to the states.

According to HotNewHipHop, Will Smith spoke at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Ye is believed to have been putting the finishing touches on his album.

The two posed for an image together with an unidentified woman

Advertisement