Prayers go out to NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been hospitalized after an “accidental fall” led to a broken hip. According to TMZ, Abdul-Jabbar was transported to UCLA Hospital after attending a concert in Los Angeles.

“Last night, while attending a concert, Kareem had an accidental fall and broke his hip. He will have surgery today,” Abdul-Jabbar’s business partner, Deborah Morales, told PEOPLE on Saturday. “We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site, and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now.”