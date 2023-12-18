Last week saw Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, filing a motion to have the restraining order she obtained against him dismissed. The actress and singer, known for her roles in various film and television projects, has been at the center of a legal battle with Jackson, who claims to be the father of their 10-month-old son, Leo.

According to exclusive reports by Radar Online, Darius Jackson has submitted photographs as evidence to support his accusations that Keke Palmer was the aggressor in their relationship. The Nope actress had previously obtained a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court, directing Jackson to stay away from her and their child.

The first set of photographs submitted by Jackson allegedly depict superficial scratch marks on his arm, injuries he claims were inflicted by Palmer during an incident in October 2021. Court documents reveal that the altercation occurred when Jackson attempted to leave their home to watch a football game at a nearby restaurant, citing issues with the television. Palmer, according to Jackson, violently gripped his arm to prevent him from leaving.

Advertisement

The documents further detail that Jackson shared a photo of the injury with Palmer via text, in response to her stating, “We’re done. You acted so childish about this instead of actually making sure we got the f—- game.” In his reply, Jackson made it clear that he would not tolerate any further physical aggression, saying, “You will never put your hands on me again.”

The second set of images presented by Jackson depicts another superficial injury he claims to have suffered in October 2022 during a birthday vacation to Cancun. According to Jackson’s declaration, the vacation took a sour turn when he misplaced his cell phone, prompting Palmer’s anger due to potential delays for dinner. He alleges that Palmer verbally abused him at a restaurant, and upon returning to their hotel, the situation escalated.

Jackson claims he tried to leave the hotel room to give Palmer space, but she grabbed his arm, initiating physical violence. In his efforts to escape further aggression, he locked himself in the bathroom. The submitted photos captured the aftermath of the alleged altercation, and Jackson shared one of them with his mother via text.

In the text message, Jackson’s mother encouraged him to preserve the images for potential future use. Her message underscored a sense of concern, advising her son, “If she tries to get you in trouble, you got these pictures to prove your innocence. Take all the pictures because she is the celebrity.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, the public awaits further developments in this unexpected and distressing chapter involving Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson. The conflicting narratives and photographic evidence underscore the complexity of domestic disputes and the challenges of navigating them in the public eye.