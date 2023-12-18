Kodak Black is back in federal custody for what is believed to be a probation violation. According to Complex, the rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, is housed at Miami FDC. NBC South Florida also thinks the arrest is for probation violation.

Kodak Black has been arrested for cocaine possession.



He is currently behind bars at the Broward County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/GdLYAmkaSD — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 7, 2023

Two weeks ago, Kodak Black was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on alleged cocaine possession. With fan concern for the rapper already high, Black hit Instagram Live to provide details of the incident.

“I was on lean, asleep in front of my family house, that’s it,” Black said.

Advertisement

In the same Instagram Live, Black admitted to using methamphetamine and Percocets. In response to cocaine he said, “I ain’t no baser. I ain’t no junkie.”