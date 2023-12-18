Michelob ULTRA, synonymous with celebrating an active and balanced lifestyle, is set to transform Topgolf into the Michelob ULTRA Country Club powered by TCL for the second consecutive year. This exclusive event, scheduled for Saturday, February 10, promises an unforgettable night at the country’s largest Topgolf venue in Las Vegas.

Guests can anticipate a blend of entertainment, sports, and culture as the Michelob ULTRA Country Club showcases live performances by Grammy award-winning artists Lil Wayne and T-Pain on two stages within the 3,000-person venue. The star-studded night will also feature A-list celebrities, Hall of Fame athletes, and an all-star celebrity golf shoot-out.

Attendees will enjoy an all-inclusive experience with premium food and drinks, including Michelob ULTRA, served from 7 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. PT. The event will include big giveaways, immersive experiences, and surprises, including winning a new 98″ TCL big-screen TV.

“We’re thrilled to bring the much-anticipated Michelob ULTRA Country Club to Topgolf Las Vegas during the biggest weekend of the year,” said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. “By combining the perfect setting with an incredible line-up of artists, hosts and special guest appearances, we’ll create what will truly be a unique experience that seamlessly blends being active with enjoyment, which is something only Michelob ULTRA could deliver.”

Cash App, an official sponsor, offers a special discount for Cash App Visa Cardholders starting in mid-January, allowing them to receive 58% off general admission tickets (limit two per customer, while supplies last).

Tickets can be purchased starting December 18 at Michelob ULTRA Country Club. Join the club and witness the intersection of an active and social life in an unrivaled party experience.