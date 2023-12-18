The last thing we expected this year was a breakup between Cardi B and Offset. The two were happily married and have done extensive interviews on their shared partnership, along with two beautiful children.

However, all good things come to an end. Recently, Cardi B went on Instagram Live to reveal she was single.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi stated. “I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings.” This is in regards to the internet picking up on Cardi and Offset unfollowing each other.

Just a few days later, Cardi B again went on Live. But this time, she has an emotional breakdown, calling out Offset for “doing her dirty.”

With all the back and forth going on, including Offset acting like nothing happened as his birthday rolled around, it seems Quavo has finally had enough. First, Offset took to his Twitter to let fans know to keep Takeoff’s name out their mouths.

Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil ass better chill — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 16, 2023

“Fan wishing death on takeoff is crazy yal lil ass better chill,” he writes.

Correction: Fans using Takeoff's name in the middle of all this isn't cool. I'm still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up. — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 17, 2023

Two hours later, he follows it up stating: “Correction: Fans using Takeoff’s name in the middle of all this isn’t cool. I’m still grieving my brother, and would like for his name to not be brought up.”

nephew ain’t wit the soap opera

LONG LIVE Rocket 🚀 🙏🏾 pray for y’all tho. ♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️ — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 17, 2023

Just an hour and half later, Quavo took to his own Twitter to call out Offset.

“nephew ain’t wit the soap opera,” Quavo wrote. “LONG LIVE Rocket 🚀 🙏🏾 pray for y’all tho. ♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾♾”