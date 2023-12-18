Formerly known as “DUBB,” Los Angeles’ seasoned emcee, Quincey White, unveils his latest LP, No Fairytales, aiming to cut through the noise with unfiltered lyricism. The album follows the buzz generated by the “10, 9, 8, 7” visual featuring D Smoke, showcasing a return to authentic bars.

In a dynamic collaboration, White joins forces with Dave East on the track “No Fairytales,” receiving widespread support across various DSPs. The project, lasting under 30 minutes, is a concise gift of top-tier lyricism for fans, featuring collaborations with Styles P, Dave East, and D Smoke.

As a West Coast veteran, Quincey White has shared the stage with Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, The Game, and more, establishing himself through collaborations on projects like The Game’s Blackwall Street Journal and Nipsey Hussle’s Crenshaw mixtape. Drawing inspiration from hip-hop icons like Nas and Tupac, Quincey White’s No Fairytales asserts his enduring presence in the rap scene.

Advertisement