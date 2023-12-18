Trump Says Immigrants Are ‘Poisoning the Blood’ of US, Message is Compared to Hitler

Trump Says Immigrants Are ‘Poisoning the Blood’ of US, Message is Compared to Hitler

President Trump is on the campaign trail and used language that once was used by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. While appearing on stage Saturday, Trump stated the immigrants coming to the United States are “poisioning the blood of our country.”

“I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country,” Trump said.” When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country.

“That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world.”

According to NBC, he doubled down in the “poison” rhetoric on Truth Social, stating, “illegal immigration is poisoning the blood of our nation. They’re coming from prisons, from mental institutions — from all over the world.”

“Blood poisoning” was originally used by Hitler in his manifesto “Mein Kampf,” which spoke against immigration and integration of races.

The Biden campaign released a message against Trump’s messaging:

“Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy. Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago.”

You can her Trump’s messaging below.

Trump: They’re poisoning the blood of country.. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America… but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia pic.twitter.com/fv38EABo1a — Acyn (@Acyn) December 16, 2023

Also over the weekend, Rantin’ Ye is back with his own Hitler messaging. While in Las Vegas for the latest of his Vultures raves, Ye was surrounded by people when he unleashed his latest rant, screaming, “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye! Sponsor that!” Ye would also recall his past antisemitic statements of Jewish people owning and managing essential institutions.

But he didn’t stop there; Ye would also return to the attack of fashion stapes, screaming at Balenciaga, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. He also aimed at Donald Trump, stating both Larry Hoover and Jeff Fort should be freed from prison to get his support for the president.

At one point, Ye seemed to reference his daughter North West, stating, “My daughter ripped up the mother f**king couches in the house to be able to be with me right now.”

You can hear all the madness below.