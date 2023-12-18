[WATCH] Trailer For Western Thriller ‘The Night They Came Home’ Slated For Theaters In Jamuary

THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME western thriller chronicles the ruthless exploits of the Rufus Buck Gang, a group of outlaws who clashed with the Indian Territory of Middle America at the tail end of the 19th century. The combined force of local lawmen and Indian police aim to take down a coldhearted band of fugitives with vengeance on their minds.

The thriller features an ensemble cast starring newcomer, Charlie N. Townsend as Rufus Buck, Danny Trejo (Machete), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds), Tim Abell (Butch vs. Sundance), Jesse Kove (On Wings of Eagles), Kelsey Reinhardt (Run The Race).

THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME In Theaters, On Demand and Digital January 12, 2024

