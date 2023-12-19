On Dec. 14th, A$AP Rocky, renowned rapper and entrepreneur, hosted a bottle signing event for his Canadian whisky brand, Mercer + Prince, in Houston, TX. The event, held at Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, drew over 350 fans eager to engage with the artist and secure a signed bottle.

Attendees had the opportunity to purchase the uniquely crafted Canadian whisky on-site, receiving a personal touch as A$AP Rocky signed their bottles. The event allowed fans to meet the artist, take photos, and share the excitement surrounding Mercer + Prince.

Crafted with care, Mercer + Prince is a Canadian whisky aged at least 4 years in ex-American white oak barrels and influenced by rare Japanese Mizunara Oak. The infusion of Mizunara Oak imparts a distinctive flavor profile characterized by hints of baked apple and cinnamon, offering a smooth and robust experience that sets Mercer + Prince apart in the whisky landscape.

Advertisement