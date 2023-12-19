Anthony Edwards is trending after an Instagram model went public, sharing screenshots of the NBA star asking her to get an abortion.

In the screenshots, the woman, identified as Paige Jordae, reveals that she did not want to get an abortion but went through with it after Edwards sent her $100,000. In the conversation, Edwards demanded a video of her taking the abortion pills. His demand for “Send Da Video” began to trend on X.

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

Following the breaking moment, Edwards released a statement:

I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time. – Anthony Edwards

He then went on to drop 32 points in a win against the Miami HEAT.