Kanye West is looking to start the year off strong. After the Vultures album didn’t get dropped on the original release date of Dec. 15, the joint effort with Ty Dolla Sign received a new date. Billboard said a spokesperson reached out with a New Year’s Eve drop date.

Ye is also back on Instagram. Kanye West reactivated his Instagram account with his Vultures album having a rolling release date. Now, over 18 million accounts are waiting on his next post.

YE HAS REACTIVATED HIS INSTAGRAM pic.twitter.com/9JOQRihlg7 — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) December 15, 2023

Kanye West is being blasted by the Black Lives Matter organization for wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while on stage at this Vultures listening party in Miami.

The KKK hood worn by Ye was all black, instead of the customary white, which BLM and the National Civic League are blasting.

“The shock and disgust that Ye generated should be channeled into supporting efforts to eliminate this repugnant ideology from society,” BLM said to TMZ. “Hate groups are growing at an alarming rate in America. Of the list of over 1,200 active hate groups in society, the KKK is the largest with hundreds of chapters nationwide — making it larger today than any other point in the group’s long history.”

NCL President Doug Linkhart added, “Any wearing of clothing that evokes the Ku Klux Klan is an affront to not only those who have been targeted by the KKK, but to American values in general.”

You can see Ye wear the KKK hood below.

Ye is wearing a black KKK hat at the listening party pic.twitter.com/bImA7P7J7Z — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 12, 2023