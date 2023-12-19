Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” Takes No. 1 Spot on Billboard for 13th Time

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” would not let the Holiday SZN end without taking the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Carey’s Christmas classic has taken the top spot on the Hot 100 for the 13th total week.

The song takes the top spot on the chart following Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” holding down the top spot for two weeks.

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You” drew 42.2 million streams and 26.1 million radio airplay audience impressions with 8,000 downloads in the last week. You can enjoy the classic video below.

