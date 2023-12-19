Draymond Green has entered counseling following his indefinite suspension from the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star forward was suspended after hitting Jusuf Nurkic during a game last week.

According to The Athletic‘s Shams Charania, Green will miss the next three weeks, but there is no direct timetable for his return to basketball.

“People around Green and the organization said the four-time NBA champion has been understanding and prepared to undergo the process required to return to the team in a full capacity,” Shams said. “Those sources would not reveal the specifics of Green’s counseling out of respect for his privacy.”

Advertisement

In a press release, the NBA issued the suspension by taking “into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.”

Green faces a deduction of $153,941 for each game if his suspension lasts less than 20 games and $202,922 per game if the suspension extends beyond 20 games.

Draymond has been ejected after flagrant foul on Nurkić pic.twitter.com/RmrLU5tdw8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2023

Green spoke to the media and apologized after the game.

“I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him,” Green said. “I sell calls with my arms … so I was selling the call … and I swung and unfortunately I hit him.

“You guys have known me long enough, if I intended to do something, I am not apologizing. But I did make contact with him, so I do apologize. … It’s a hard hit.”

Draymond:



“As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things that I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”



pic.twitter.com/1OHLSPKgod — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 13, 2023