STARZ has officially announced the renewal of the hit drama series Power Book IV: Force for a highly anticipated third season. Starring Joseph Sikora as the formidable “Tommy Egan,” the show explores Egan’s quest to establish himself as the sole drug distributor in Chicago, providing viewers with intense drama and high-stakes storytelling.

The renewal news follows the gripping season two finale that aired in November, and fans can now catch up on the entire action-packed second season on the STARZ app.

“Power Book IV: Force” features a stellar cast, including Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, and Lucien Cambric.

Showrunner and executive producer Gary Lennon, along with the executive production team led by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Terri Kopp, and Chris Selak, will continue their creative collaboration for the upcoming season. Lionsgate Television produces the series exclusively for STARZ, contributing to the continued success of the expansive “Power” Universe franchise.