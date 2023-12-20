In a night celebrating Black excellence, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the premier Black-owned digital media brand, hosted a private reception in New York City to honor the exceptional achievements of its 40 Under 40 Class of 2023. Sponsored by Nationwide, the invite-only event brought together outstanding young visionaries and changemakers across diverse fields. Recognizing excellence in technology, business, arts, finance, media, fashion, politics, and sports, the honorees were commended for their remarkable leadership and innovation before turning 40.

“Black excellence knows no bounds, and collectively, we are charting an extraordinary course toward a brighter, more inclusive future,” said Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE. “The stories of the 40 Under 40 honorees continue to inspire, illustrating the immense potential that exists when passion meets purpose.”

The star-studded event featured celebrity guests, including Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, Ty Hunter, and DJ Self, creating an atmosphere of celebration and acknowledgment. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive fireside chat with Jeezy, moderated by Selena Hill, BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Deputy Digital Editor, where the multiplatinum artist shared insights from his transformative music career and personal journey.

