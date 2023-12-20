Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia have joined forces for a groundbreaking moment as they announce the inaugural live broadcast radio simulcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” This historic event will air across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including iconic ones like Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, and more, bringing the celebrated New Year’s Eve special to millions of music fans.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is always a special night for me, and I’m thrilled to have iHeart join in on the fun this year with a simulcast for all to enjoy for the first time,” said long time host and executive producer, Ryan Seacrest. “It’s a night full of surprises and I’m looking forward to listeners across the country tuning in to celebrate with us.”

Listeners can tune in via the iHeartRadio app, ensuring that the magic of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is accessible wherever they are. The live broadcast kicks off on Sunday, December 31, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Now in its 52nd year, the show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, promises an unforgettable experience. Alongside global superstar Rita Ora in Times Square, Seacrest will lead the countdown, with a star-studded lineup of performances including Post Malone, NewJeans, and a special Spanish language countdown in Puerto Rico. This landmark radio simulcast solidifies the special’s status as the go-to New Year’s Eve celebration, known for its dynamic performances and global festivities.