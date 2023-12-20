Rocca Varnado has unveiled the lyric visual for “President,” featuring Benny The Butcher, following the track’s REVOLT TV premiere in September. Crafted by Remain 3K, the high-definition clip is the latest addition to Varnado’s recent album Blueprint Roc.

The 16-track LP, executive-produced by Jermaine Fox, boasts collaborations with Reo Varnado, Yumz Awkword, Brandy Brown, E D D Y, Bank Gxd, and Griselda signee Benny The Butcher. A&R’d by EMPIRE’s Domo Jones, the album also features diverse instrumentation from Sincere Noble, JabariOnTheBeat, DTB, Kayro, Pa dre, Temper Beats, Dee Money, HardKnock, and Kacey Khalil. This release solidifies Varnado’s position as a rising talent in the hip-hop scene.