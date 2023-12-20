Brandon Rembert, born and raised in Pensacola, FL, is a former standout college baseball player for HBCU Alcorn State University. Located in Lorman, Mississippi, Alcorn State was the college home to noteworthy individuals such as the late former NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the late Academy Award-nominated actor Michal Clarke Duncan. Brandon Rembert has hopes to humbly add his name to the list of notable Alcorn alumnus that have brought notoriety and honor to the university, but by way of a professional baseball career. However, his career won’t be on the baseball diamond as an athlete as some might assume, but actually on the other side of the industry.

Rembert has served the last 2 years as a Minor League Baseball Operations Assistant for the Pittsburgh Pirates Organization of Major League Baseball, working in the Coaching and Player Development department. His first year with the organization was spent in the Dominican Republic at the Pirates’ Dominican Academy and his second working with the Pirates’ low-A affiliate in Bradenton, FL. Brandon got his big break with the Pirates in February of 2022, after a college baseball career that was filled with twists and turns. Rembert previously yearned for a career in professional baseball as an athlete, but a series of events set him onto a different pathway into professional baseball. Rembert was fortunate enough to have a taste of athletic success, being named to the Pre-season All-Conference 1st Team in 2020 and 2021, while also being named a top 10 HBCU MLB Draft Prospect by Black College Nines.

Rembert had big dreams of playing at the next level and felt like those goals were finally within reach, that is until he suffered a significant injury in the pre-season of 2021, which sidelined him for most of his final baseball season. His dream of being in professional baseball was resurrected when the Pittsburgh Pirates came knocking at Rembert’s door in 2022 and offered him a job.

Now, finishing up his second season with the Pirates, Brandon Rembert hopes to be of encouragement to others that one’s route to their dream may not always look how they drew it up to be, but will work out if they stay the course. He also wants to serve as inspiration to other HBCU students and African Americans that want to work within the professional sports industry as well. Rembert wants his journey to be a spark plug for others to see that they are ultimately capable of achieving their dreams, whatever they may be. He wants individuals to know that people from any school, background, or ethnicity can see their dreams come to fruition if they put in the work. Rembert will now be transitioning into the Amateur Scouting Department as a Development Scout and hopes to continue his climb within professional baseball. He hopes to set the standard of what an HBCU grad can ultimately achieve.