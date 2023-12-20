After a 25-game suspension, Ja Morant returned to the court, showcasing his electrifying skills as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a remarkable comeback against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant’s outstanding performance included 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, with the game-winning shot at the buzzer. The Grizzlies, down by 24 points, orchestrated an impressive turnaround, outscoring the Pelicans 79-53 in the final 24:40 of the game.

“Call 12… That’s the play I wanted to run right there,” Morant said. “They believe in me. I actually wanted to go to Trip (JJJ) in the post. They told me ‘no.’ So I had to deliver for them.”

Ja Morant: "I've been putting work in, man. I ain't played a game in 8 months… Basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me, and I'm just excited to be back."



Stephanie Ready: "Alright, walk us through that last play?"



Ja: "Call 12." 😂pic.twitter.com/F61Auoiwpk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

The night’s highlight came as Morant faced against the Pelicans’ formidable defender, Herb Jones. With the clock ticking down, Morant executed a dazzling spin move and a perfectly timed shot that found the basket, sealing the comeback victory for Memphis. The arena erupted in celebration as Morant’s stellar display affirmed his status as one of the league’s most dynamic and impactful players.

