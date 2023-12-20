According to confirmed news reports, former New York Giants running back Derrick Ward was arrested in Los Angeles for his involvement in several strong armed robberies. Ward, who won a Super Bowl with the 2007-08 Giants, is accused of using force to take money from local businesses.

The 43-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, but missed the Super Bowl in 2008 due to injury. Ward came back the next year with a career-high 1,023 rushing yards in 93 games, recording 2,628 rushing yards on 551 attempts with 12 touchdowns and signed a lucrative deal with the Buccaneers later that year.

Ward is currently behind bars with bail set at $250,000.

Advertisement