6LACK continues to dominate 2023 with the release of his visually stunning music video for “Temporary.”

Following his recent Grammy nod for Best Progressive R&B Album, the video, directed by Cameron Dean and shot in Houston, Texas, encapsulates the transformative journey 6LACK has undergone this year, both artistically and personally.

Featuring an electrifying collaboration with Don Toliver, the single delves into the impermanence of emotion, echoing the artist’s growth, discovery, and healing. The captivating visuals portray the natural progressions of change, emphasizing its crucial role in personal and artistic development. As 6LACK closes out this extraordinary year, “Temporary” is a testament to the artist’s ability to translate introspection into powerful, evocative art.

