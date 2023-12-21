Ari Lennox Celebrates One Year of Sobriety: ‘Thank You To My Fans’

Ari Lennox is celebrating a full year of sobriety. Hitting social media, Lennox revealed that she originally drank alcohol to get through a flight, soon realizing she didn’t need it.

“I decided December 18th 2022, would be the day I got clean,” Lennox said. “You know what I realized after 1 year of many sober flights? I never needed alcohol to get through the flight.

“I thought I needed alcohol to escape my reality and to cope. I needed an excuse to drink and not feel the pain of every day life and trauma. It was my numbing vacation to avoid my purpose and my truth.”

She added, “Thank you to my fans. I love when yall share with me your sober dreams and fetes. It makes me so emotional. I’m so proud of you and I love you all so much.”