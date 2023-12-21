Through his nonprofit Us or Else, grammy-winning artist and philanthropist Tip “T.I.” Harris marked the 8th Annual Holiday Caravan with Harris Community Works, a subsidiary. Collaborating with local Atlanta leaders and organizations, the initiative aimed to create a memorable holiday experience for mothers and families in need.

“When you’ve been blessed as I am, it’s important to give back to those who may need a little extra assistance. I look forward to these events every year and will continue to serve my community as long as I’m able to,” T.I. said.

The caravan commenced at DTLR shoe store, treating mentees from the Next Level Boys Academy diversion program to a surprise shopping spree, Atlanta Hawks merchandise, and exclusive game tickets. The festivities continued at My Sister’s House, the Atlanta Mission’s shelter for homeless women and families, where T.I. and Tameka shared joy with toy giveaways and breakout sessions, joined by Congresswoman Nikema Williams.

“For many, this is their Christmas,” stated Gary Davis, Founder and CEO of the Academy. “T.I. and Harris Community works has been a long-time supporter of us, and we appreciate all they have done and continue to do for us. As I tell the mentees, ‘It’s not where you are in life, it’s who you have by your side that matters.’”

“Many of our clients come in dealing with very heavy things that children should not have to deal with. When we have community partners like Harris Community Works come in and give Christmas gifts, it allows our children to feel safe and dream child size dreams,” said Katrina Dantism, Director of Program Support Services at the Atlanta Mission.

The final stop at the Project Pinnacle Diversion Program saw T.I. surprising mentees at their graduation ceremony. The year-long program offers second chances for first-time, non-violent juvenile felons, providing alternatives to incarceration. Personal stories of triumph, like Rodney Crayton’s, underscored the program’s impact on overcoming challenges and fostering positive change.

Judge Asha Jackson Founder of Project Pinnacle shared, “Project Pinnacle, Inc. is once again honored to partner with Harris Community Works as we celebrate the graduation of Cohort 12. These amazing young men and women are ready to embrace all their life goals while leaving the criminal justice system behind. “