Last month, the comedic world was taken aback when news broke that Tiffany Haddish was arrested on charges of driving under the influence after being found asleep behind the wheel in Beverly Hills. Now, the latest development in the case reveals that Tiffany Haddish has pleaded not guilty to the charges in Los Angeles.

The entertainer was arraigned recently, where she entered “not guilty” pleas to two counts presented by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. The charges include driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08%. The incident unfolded when police officers discovered Haddish asleep at the wheel, with her car partially blocking the road in Beverly Hills.

TMZ initially reported on Tiffany Haddish’s arrest, and it was noted that she later addressed the situation humorously in a stand-up comedy set. However, her not guilty plea suggests a more serious tone to the legal proceedings.

What adds a layer to this legal saga is that Haddish has also pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge in Georgia, mirroring her stance in the Los Angeles case. The Georgia case was set to go to trial this month but has been postponed.

In court documents related to the Georgia case, it is reported that Tiffany Haddish has alleged that the police conducted an unlawful search of her vehicle. Additionally, she has requested that her blood test result not be allowed as evidence.

