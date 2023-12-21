Lil Wayne and Young Money Entertainment has brought Hip-Hop to some of the biggest acts and runs in history. Lil Wayne himself was on the label, Drake is one of the GOATs, and there were runs like Tyga that some artists wish they had. But if you ask Wayne himself, Nicki Minaj is the greatest Young Money artist of all time.

Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk series, Lil Wayne revealed Nicki’s status as the YM goat. “GOAT Young Money artist? Nicki Minaj,” Wayne said.

Appearing on the show with Lil Wayne was 2 Chainz, who agreed, “I would say Nicki too.”

You can hear it below.

Nicki Minaj and her Pink Friday 2 album has flooded the Billboard hot 100. The album sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Pink Friday 2 launched 14 songs into the Hot 100, with two debuting into the top 40, “Everybody” feat Lil Uzi Vert at No. 26 and “Needle” feat. Drake at No. 34.

The additional entries are below.

No. 42, “FTCU”

No. 58, “Barbie Dangerous”

No. 60, “Are You Gone Already”

No. 63, “Let Me Calm Down,” feat. J. Cole

No. 64, “Beep Beep”

No. 73, “Big Difference”

No. 74, “Fallin 4 U”

No. 80, “RNB,” feat. Lil Wayne & Tate Kobang

No. 82, “Pink Friday Girls”

No. 87, “Cowgirl,” feat. Lourdiz

No. 89, “Pink Birthday”

No. 95, “Bahm Bahm”

Pink Friday 2 has now pushed Minaj to the top of the list of female rappers with the most No. 1 albums on Billboard.

Before the release of the album, Minaj was tied with Foxy Brown for the record. Pink Friday 2 moved 228,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 14.

Additionally, the album is the biggest debut for a female HIp-Hop album in Spotify history. The album also sold 25,000 copies of vinyl.