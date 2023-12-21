Young Thug’s father isn’t holding back words toward Lil Baby after he recently dissed Gunna. In case you missed it, Lil Baby shaded his former friend on stage. Baby was on stage performing when “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, played. Lil Baby said onstage, “Fuck the rats.”
Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when “Drip too hard” came on 😳😳😳— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023
“f*ck the 🐀 turn that 💩 off” pic.twitter.com/H8YLkmMLFh
Speaking in an interview, Thugger’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., had a sharp response to Lil Baby: “He needs to shut the fuck up because he doesn’t know what’s going on.”
He added, “Ask Lil Baby: has he ever come to a court date? That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this old snitch shit.”
You can hear his full statement below.
Young Thug’s dad speaks on Lil Baby throwing shots at Gunna for his plea deal.— GUNNAFANDOM (@gunnafandom) December 20, 2023
“He needs to shut the f*** up.” pic.twitter.com/6BUgvPuOHL
In June, Gunna returned to music, but who thought he would drop a diss on the first release? The new single is “Bread & Butter,” and Gunna combats snitch allegations.
Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:
“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it
On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”
But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.
“Peepin’ shit, I’m seein’ niggas fall back
You bitch ass niggas got me as the topic of the chat
You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat
And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that”