Young Thug’s Dad Has Sharp Words for Lil Baby After He Dissed Gunna: ‘He Needs to STFU’

Young Thug’s father isn’t holding back words toward Lil Baby after he recently dissed Gunna. In case you missed it, Lil Baby shaded his former friend on stage. Baby was on stage performing when “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, played. Lil Baby said onstage, “Fuck the rats.”

Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when "Drip too hard" came on



"f*ck the 🐀 turn that 💩 off"

Speaking in an interview, Thugger’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., had a sharp response to Lil Baby: “He needs to shut the fuck up because he doesn’t know what’s going on.”

He added, “Ask Lil Baby: has he ever come to a court date? That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this old snitch shit.”

You can hear his full statement below.

Young Thug's dad speaks on Lil Baby throwing shots at Gunna for his plea deal.

"He needs to shut the f*** up."



“He needs to shut the f*** up.” pic.twitter.com/6BUgvPuOHL — GUNNAFANDOM (@gunnafandom) December 20, 2023

In June, Gunna returned to music, but who thought he would drop a diss on the first release? The new single is “Bread & Butter,” and Gunna combats snitch allegations.

Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:

“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it

On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.