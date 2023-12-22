The Renaissance film from Beyoncé had a special screening in Brazil, and the fans abroad got a visit from Queen Bey herself. Beyoncé hit the “Club Renaissance” afterparty in Brazil, where she was granted by screaming fans. The fans were in pandemonium, not responding to the viral Mute Challenge.

“It was very important to be here, right here,” Beyoncé said to the fans. You can see moments from Brazil below.

BEYONCÉ IN BRAZIL



“I came because I love you so much” pic.twitter.com/Ed8QjjA65m — reyoncé (@kuntyseven) December 22, 2023

The Brazil audience wouldn’t go on mute. A decade ago she was dragged off the stage by fans she had not visited since



The sight of Beyoncé after 10 years pushed the crowd to more jubilant applause and screams she was swiftly ushered off this time around to safety.



The love was… pic.twitter.com/VaK0kaoMzM — 🔱 CÉ Mario ✨⚒️ (@MarioTheArtist) December 22, 2023

