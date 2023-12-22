The Renaissance film from Beyoncé had a special screening in Brazil, and the fans abroad got a visit from Queen Bey herself. Beyoncé hit the “Club Renaissance” afterparty in Brazil, where she was granted by screaming fans. The fans were in pandemonium, not responding to the viral Mute Challenge.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“It was very important to be here, right here,” Beyoncé said to the fans. You can see moments from Brazil below.

Advertisement