DJ Envy Requested to Submit Documents to Court or Face Arrest in Latest Development From Real Estate-Gate

DJ Envy is on the clock. According to court reporter Meghann Cunniff, Envy must provide documents regarding Cesar Pina’s Whairhouse LLC bankruptcy by request by Judge Rosemay Gambardella to the court-mandated reported by Jan. 8.

If Envy does not meet the deadline he could be arrested and make a mandatory deposition in New Jersey bankruptcy court.

Envy already missed one deadline as Judge Gambardella states Envy did not comply witha subpoena to provide financial and communication documents by Nov. 28. The order also lists Pina and his wife, Jennifer Iturralde Pina, under the same Jan. 8 deadline. If the trio fail, Judge Gambardella could host a hearing “to address appropriate sanctions against Cesar Pina, Jennifer Iturralde Pina and Raashaun Casey for contempt of this Court’s order, including, but not limited to an order for arrest to bring the parties to the United States Bankruptcy Court.”

Last month, DJ Envy and Cesar Pina were named in a new lawsuit over their real estate business practices. In court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Envy, and Pina are being sued by Derik Deangelo, Chamblin Group Real Estate Ventures LLC, and Reispec Developments LLC.

The suit claims state the two men used their “Flipping New Jersey” seminars as “funnels to draw in victims” to their real estate scam. The lawsuit includes violations of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act, a breach of contract, a civil RICO violation, fraudulent transfer, and more. The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial and request $2,000,000 in damages.

“During these private consultations and meet and greets, members of the Pina network attempted to ‘size up’ the financial resources of each attendee and solicited individuals with sufficiently high net worth to ‘partner’ with Pina, DJ Envy, and other members of the network in real estate ‘joint ventures,’” the docs read. “During these meetings, Pina also offered his personal ‘consulting services’ wherein he made himself available for one-on-one private meetings with guests at his office for flat rate fees ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 per meeting and more.”

You can read more of the court documents here.

Recently, DJ Envy’s cohost, Charlamagne Tha God, spoke with the Rap Radar podcast and revealed that he would keep the show going if Envy was no longer part of the crew.

“‘The Breakfast Club’ is bigger than any of us as individuals,” Charla said. “I’ve always felt like that.”

He added, “I’ve never felt like The Breakfast Club was just a show about three individuals. That’s always where my mind was.”