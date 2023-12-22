In anticipation of their highly anticipated sold-out Christmas concert at the Kennedy Center on December 20th, DuPont Brass (@DuPontBrass) has released their latest musical offering, ‘A DuPont Holiday.’ The ensemble’s festive album includes the lead single “Holidaze,” capturing the spirit of the season and showcasing the group’s evolved sound over their eleven-year journey.

Rooted in the holiday season that marked the genesis of their musical journey, DuPont Brass revisits this special time with a refined lineup and a matured sound cultivated through numerous performances and four previous recordings. ‘A DuPont Holiday’ features a blend of new compositions and dynamic renditions of beloved holiday classics, reflecting the ensemble’s unique style and the joyous essence of the festive period.