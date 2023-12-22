Every once in a while, you have to tour your hometown. That’s what JAY-Z did, taking Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, and their family on a Tea Around Town bus sightseeing tour. According to TMZ, The Carters hit all the Big Apple hot spots, including Times Square and the Saks 5th Avenue holiday window display. The trip included scones and sweet and savory treats. You can see their ride below.

Jay Z & Beyonce on a double decker bus riding through NYC pic.twitter.com/qenGCIEeDC — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 21, 2023